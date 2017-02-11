Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks McGregor and UFC 209 in “Q&A”

Nurmagomedov answers questions in front of the cameras ahead of his interim title bout at UFC 209 next month.

Holly Holm will take on Germaine de Randamie ion Saturday night at UFC 208 in Brooklyn in the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship title fight. The next card in the promotion’s calendar will be UFC 209, which takes place next month.

Khabib Nurmagomedov squares off against Tony Ferguson for a much anticipated interim title fight at 155 pounds. The Russian held a Q&A session (courtesy of MMA Fighting) on Friday where he addressed a potential career defining bout against “El Cucuy”, as well as the lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

The Dagestani clearly wants McGregor’s belt, but must first dispatch of Ferguson. When asked about a possible unification bout should he beat his next opponent, Nurmagomedov has been hesitant in predicting when it could happen:

“I don’t know this guy [mcgregor], I can’t talk about what he does, because nobody knows. He makes decisions because UFC follow him, I don’t know what happen after this fight [with Ferguson], nobody knows. Of course I fight him. First of all I take this belt, then afterwards we see what happens. If Conor says let’s go, if UFC want to make this fight, I fight with him. If not, I have to defend my title. [To fight in Russia] is my very big dream, but UFC try to make this event at end of the year but we will see. If Conor wants to defend his title, I don’t think me vs Conor happens in Russia. I think we fight in Madison Square Garden or T-Mobile Arena. But, with other opponent, maybe UFC make this fight in Russia.

Khabib also touched upon issues such as McGregor’s mooted fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., and his chance not only to humble the Irishman but the whole country of Ireland: