Khabib Nurmagomedov Blasts Jose Aldo: ‘I Do Not Bully The Little’

On Nov. 12, Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0) submitted Michael Johnson inside Madison Square Garden on UFC 205’s preliminary card. After the bout, he told the New York City crowd that “their guy” Conor McGregor “tapped like a chicken” earlier in the year and still got a lightweight title shot before he did. McGregor ended up starching Eddie Alvarez to win the championship that same night.
Since then, Nurmagomedov has turned his attention to Tony Ferguson. “El Cucuy” made a compelling argument for a shot at 155-pound gold when he bested former title holder Rafael dos Anjos in a “Fight of the Night” performance. The Russian grappler and Ferguson haven’t minced words when
trading barbs
With talks of
there have been ramblings of a potential interim title fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson. In a weird twist, featherweight champion Jose Aldo said he was offered an interim lightweight title bout. The 145-pound title holder also suggested that Nurmagomedov turned down the fight.
Nurmagomedov caught wind of Aldo’s comments and responded on his Instagram account:
Aldo says, referring to me, that I refused to fight with him. Tell him that I do not bully the little. I want a real battle, and only Tony can give it to me. At this stage of my career, even if I win Daniel Cormier, fans will say that I have to fight with Tony, and I agree with them. I have spent my career in the UFC asking for the strongest opponents, currently in this division we must decide who is stronger, me or Tony? Without exception, all the fans and experts want to see this fight and I want to give it to them. And you, Aldo, I advise you not to lose the respect of your fans, including me, do not lose your head, do not fall for the mind games of the UFC, and be yourself. ❗ Альдо говорит намекая на меня, что я отказался от боя с ним. Передайте ему, что я маленьких не обижаю. Я хочу реальный бой, и это Тони. На данном этапе моей карьеры если даже я выиграю Даниеля Кормье, фанаты будут говорить, что мне надо подраться с Тони, и я с ними согласен. Я всю свою карьеру в UFC прошу самых сильных соперников, в данный момент в легком весе мне и Тони надо определиться, кто сильнее, я первый номер в рейтинге а Тони второй. Без исключения все фанаты и специалисты хотят этого боя, и я хочу подарить им это. А тебе Альдо я советую не терять уважение от своих фанатов, и в том числе от меня, не теряй голову, не подставляйся под игры UFC, и будь собой. #юфсишныеигрыопятьвтеме @ufc
Ferguson also chimed in on the situation, but he kept it brief. The No. 2 ranked lightweight also took to
and reposted Nurmagomedov’s post. “El Cucuy” said, “Real Recognize Real #Respect.” Instagram