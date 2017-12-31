Khabib Nurmagomedov Completely Dominates Edson Barboza To Remain Undefeated

Round 1:

Barboza rips off leg kicks to get things started. More leg kicks from Barboza as he circles around the Octagon. A head kick for Barboza just misses and Khabib goes in on the takedown. Barboza with a nice defense of the takedown and scrambles out. Khabib firing off shots now and just misses on a flying knee. Khabib gets Barboza down now and drops heavy elbows. More ground-and-pound from Khabib and he isn’t letting up. Barboza survives and the round is over.

Round 2:

A high kick for Barboza is blocked and Khabib moves forward with heavy offense. Nurmagomedov has Barboza against the cage for a takedown now and Barboza is able to separate. A huge spinning kick misses for Barboza and he’s firing back with combinations now. Khabib gets the takedown and fires off as much ground-and-pound as possible. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Khabib lands some huge hooks to start the round and Barboza’s efforts to fight back are stifled by yet another takedown attempt from Khabib. Nurmagomedov finishes the takedown but Barboza gets back to his feet. More pressure from Nurmagomedov and he fires off as much small shots as possible. Barboza separates and lands a spinning back kick but Khabib walks through it. Nurmagomedov gets the takedown and is landing as much shots to the face as possible. The round comes to an end with Barboza trying to fire back as much as he can.

Official Result: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-24)