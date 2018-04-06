Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds To Conor McGregor: “This Is Not My Bus”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is hoping to clear up what he believes to be a misunderstanding on behalf of Conor McGregor. Yesterday, Conor attacked a bus transporting UFC fighters and their teams from the Barclay’s Center to their hotel.

“This is not my team bus, this is red corner bus,” Khabib explained to MMA Fighting yesterday.

“My whole team wasn’t with me. It was just me, (my manager) Ali Abdelaziz and a cornerman, Muhammed. The whole red corner was on the bus. Rose Namajunas, Al Iaquinta, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Ray Borg. Everyone.”

Conor is currently in police custody waiting to appear in front of a judge on several assault charges. Bouts featuring Michael Chiesa vs Anthony Pettis and Ray Borg vs Brandon Moreno have been canceled due to injuries sustained during Conor’s attack.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack

“This is big history gangster place. Brooklyn. You want to talk to me? Send me location.”

“I am laughing inside,” Nurmagomedov said in regards to Conor’s attack. “You broke window? Why? Come inside. You know UFC don’t let you come inside. If you real gangster why don’t you come inside?”

Khabib pointed out that he was not allowed to leave the bus during the incident.

“I give his whole team slap and no one say anything. He come with media, with cameras when I’m alone. Of course, I want to go outside but they don’t let me leave the bus. He knows this.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov was involved in an altercation with SBG Ireland’s Artem Lobov earlier in the week. Dana White stated he believes Lobov was also in the group with Conor when he attacked the bus. Lobov has been pulled from the event as well.

“I grew up like this. I don’t grow up throwing chairs at window,” Khabib continued. “This is not my bus.”