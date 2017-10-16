Khabib Nurmagomedov Eyeing Interim Title Bout With Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov is in favor of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 as long as it opens the door for an interim title fight with Tony Ferguson.

Many fans and critics have speculated what McGregor’s next move will be. “Notorious” is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder, but Ferguson recently captured interim gold. While a unification bout would make sense, a third bout with Diaz is likely to be more lucrative.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour, Nurmagomedov gave his take on what should happen:

“We have almost 12 weeks, 11 weeks before UFC 219. And now is the beginning a very interesting moment in my life. I hope UFC gives me a championship fight. End of the year, I want to take everything back. Attention, belts; I want to take everything. End of the year, I want to fix everything. And we’ll see what happens. But first of all, I think UFC has to make the fight, Conor versus Nate Diaz 3, and after, me and Tony.”

“The Eagle” went on to praise “El Cucuy.”

“Because, my opinion, I think Tony Ferguson is the real champion. That’s why. I don’t think, if I fight versus Tony Ferguson, this is an interim belt. Officially, yes. But people want to see me versus Tony Ferguson. I think this is a much better fight, for everything. If I beat Tony Ferguson and take the interim championship belt — Conor’s the official champion, but he’s not the people’s champion.”