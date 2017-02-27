Khabib Nurmagomedov: Father Denied Entry to U.S for UFC 209

Reports state that the cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov has also been denied entry to the U.S, leaving the Russian fighter’s family to watch “The Eagle” attempt to become the first Russian UFC champion from home

Russian outlet Life.ru claims that the father of “The Eagle” Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, was denied a visa into the United States. Nurmagomedov Sr. has entered the U.S.A on numerous occasions previously without any hassle. Khabib’s cousin, a former Bellator featherweight Magomedrasul ‘Frodo’ Khasbulaev joins his uncle in having his visa application declined.

A quote attributable to Nurmagomedov sr. reads:

“The Embassy of course knows everything but they have no right to tell us about the real reasons for the denial. Hopefully, in the future, we will be able to fly back to the United States.” “In any case, I would not miss [the fight].“If needed, I would watch on my phone high in the mountains.”

This unexpected incident follows UFC lightweight Mairbek Taisumov’s (a Chechen-Russian) failure to obtain a visa; the fighter has still yet to find success in acquiring one.

Life.ru confirmed that UFC title challenger Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father was denied a US visa. Second cousin Frodo Khasbulaev denied as well — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) February 27, 2017

Khabib Nurmagomedov will square off against Tony Ferguson for the UFC interim lightweight title at UFC 209 this Saturday, but will, unfortunately, be without his father’s guidance.