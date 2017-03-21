Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson: Ramadan Looks Likely to Scupper Summer Plans for Fight

Following the cancelled UFC lightweight interim championship fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, fans hoping for a rescheduled date in the summer look set to be disappointed.

The Russian was hospitalized following complications with weight-cutting prior to the UFC 209 co-headline bout, which means any potential rebooking of the fight will be the fourth attempt, following three unsuccessful bids to get the pair into the octagon.

Nurmagomedov’s coach and father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, has dampened hopes that the bout could be rescheduled for this summer (via TASS):

“Khabib will undergo a medical examination in Germany, after which we will be able to understand the dates for the next fight,” said nurmagomedov sr. “Our teams will continue the negotiations. A possible date is September. There is no agreement, but I do know that it won’t happen before Ramadan,” he added.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a devout Muslim, and as such, will take a break from fighting activities during Islam’s Holy Month.

Ramadan begins on Friday, May 26 this year and ends on Saturday, June 24 (although these dates may vary according to geographical location). During Ramadan, one facet of the holiday involves believers adhering to a period of fasting throughout the period.

Nurmagomedov told RT Sport in November the importance of his faith: