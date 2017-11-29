Khabib Nurmagomedov has ‘Changed a Lot of Things’ Involving Diet, Weight-Cutting

Khabib Nurmagomedov hears all the talk about his weight and making the lightweight limit.

Nurmagomedov, who is set to face Edson Barboza next month at UFC 219, believes he is taking all the right steps to avoiding those issues happening anymore.

“I’ve changed a lot of things. My diet, everything,” he said during an interview on UFC Tonight. “One month before the fight, I’m excited. About making weight, showing I can make weight.”

Earlier this year, the unbeaten Nurmagomedov was forced out of a planned fight with Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title. Ferguson went on to later claim that title and defended it recently vs. Kevin Lee.

“I think he wants to move on. But fans still want this fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “The UFC wants to make this fight. We can sell a lot of PPV. When I beat Edson, I’m going to fight Tony. He knows it.”