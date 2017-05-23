Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Sights Set on Interim Title Bout in October

Khabib Nurmagomedov is eyeing an interim lightweight title bout this fall.

At UFC 209 back in March, “The Eagle” was set to do battle against Tony Ferguson inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was to determine the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title holder.

It wasn’t meant to be as Nurmagomedov pulled out of the fight due to a botched weight cut. Speaking with ToFight.ru, Nurmagomedov said he wants to return in October (via Bloody Elbow):

“Regarding health – I have nearly completed rehabilitation. I will start to train somewhere in the middle of June. The return is planned for October because I need four months of full training. As for the match, I think, that 90 percent I will fight for the interim title.”

“The Eagle” hopes to compete against Ferguson upon his return.

“Actually, right now the UFC lightweight division is one of the most competitive. In this case, there are many worthy men who will already fight for the title in the near future. Who I’m going to fight is not yet known, but of course I will insist on a fight with Tony Ferguson because now I do not see any other contenders and I do not want to fight with anyone, but him.”