UFC 219: Khabib Nurmagomedov Backing Holly Holm to KO Cyborg

While Khabib Nurmagomedov is firmly focused on taking care of business against Edson Barboza at UFC 219 on Saturday night, he has found time to predict how he feels things will go in the main event of the evening

“The Eagle” believes that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holm may shock the world for a second time.

Holm famously outclassed and battered former dominant champion Ronda Rousey to claim the promotion’s women’s 135-pound belt and Nurmagomedov is backing her to upset the apple cart once more. Cris Cyborg, who is unbeaten since her professional debut in 2005, is widely regarded as the outstanding fighter in women’s MMA and will be defending her title for the first time against “The Preacher’s Daughter”:

“I think that Cyborg is going to go like aggressive in the first round. I think if Holly Holm stays focused, stays relaxed, you know, don’t rush and take her time, I think she can catch her. I think Holly Holm is going to knock her out,” Nurmagomedov told listeners on a recent appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick Podcast.

“This is my opinion, but Cyborg is very tough, like so tough. Right now she’s the best female fighter in the world, but I think Holly Holm can knock her out.”