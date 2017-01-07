Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Moving on’ From Tony Ferguson, Eyeing Michael Chiesa

Remember when Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team gave Tony Ferguson six days to sign a bout agreement? Well it appears “The Eagle’s” camp got tired of waiting and are going in another direction.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was told Nurmagomedov is ready to face the next highest ranked lightweight without a fight. Here is his tweet:

I'm told by Khabib's management he is "moving on" from Ferguson. Looking to fight "highest ranked guy" at UFC 209. Chiesa possibly. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 6, 2017

Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed that his fighter was indeed looking at No. 8 ranked 155-pounder Michael Chiesa as a potential opponent for UFC 209. He also said “The Eagle” will begin training in a couple of days.

@bokamotoESPN he start his camp in San Jose on Monday. If chiesa want to get it he's the highest ranked guy with no fight he can get it — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 7, 2017

If this holds true, it appears current featherweight champion Jose Aldo will be losing out on his bid for an interim lightweight title showdown with Nurmagomedov. Aldo said he was offered the bout, but “The Eagle” turned it down. Nurmagomedov has shown disinterest in the fight and claimed he doesn’t “bully the little.”

Chiesa may not be the first person fight fans would’ve thought of, but he may very well be the only one available. Eddie Alvarez is still recovering from his knockout loss to current champion Conor McGregor, Rafael dos Anjos is moving up in weight, Edson Barboza is booked, and Nate Diaz wants $20 million.

Don’t mistake the “Maverick” for a slouch. Chiesa reigned supreme on season 15 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). He hit a couple of snags when he was submitted by Jorge Masvidal and lost via doctor’s stoppage against Joe Lauzon, but Chiesa has seven wins inside the Octagon.

Of those seven wins, five have come by way of submission. All of Chiesa’s career submission wins have come via some form of a choke. Moral of the story here is, don’t let him grab a hold of your neck.

UFC 209 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 4. Heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Mark Hunt will clash on the card. The event is still without a headliner.