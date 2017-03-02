Khabib Nurmagomedov Meets Legendary Mike Tyson in Latest UFC 209: Embedded

UFC lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov showed off his collection of memorable items and moments during the fourth installment of UFC 209: Embedded.

Nurmagomedov, who meets Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title on Saturday at UFC 209, was able to meet Mike Tyson and get a picture with the former boxing champion.

The episode also features a quick meeting between Nurmagomedov and fellow UFC 209 fighters Tyron Woodley, Mark Hunt and Rashad Evans, with Hunt snapping a picture with “The Eagle.”