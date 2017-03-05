Khabib Nurmagomedov Releases Statement on Canceled UFC 209 Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Khabib Nurmagomedov Russia
Image Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves

Khabib Nurmagomedov has offered an apology for the cancellation of his UFC 209 bout.

“The Eagle” was going to compete against Tony Ferguson last night (March 4) at UFC 209. The two were going to share the Octagon for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim lightweight title. The winner would’ve likely met Conor McGregor in a unification match-up later this year.

Weight cutting issues on Nurmagomedov’s part dashed those plans. “The Eagle” was sent to the hospital and while he was discharged, he wasn’t cleared to fight. UFC President Dana White blamed Nurmagomedov’s team for not doing things “the right way.”

Many have wondered when the No. 1 ranked UFC lightweight would talk about what went wrong. While he didn’t go into any details, he did release a statement on his Instagram account. See what he had to say below:

“Whoever you are or whatever you do, you’ll get only what God prescribed for you. AlhamduliLlah for everything God gifted me for my 28 years, I got much more than I asked. I know that many people were waiting for this fight and I failed them. (I) want to bring my apologies for all my fans, UFC and my opponent Tony. My health is fine now, thank God. This tough test only makes me stronger. Thank everyone for the support.”

