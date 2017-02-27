Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Hilarious Interpretation of Romantic Movies

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not the first person who would spring to mind for many looking for an explanation of romantic comedy plots.

That being said, there are many out there who would agree wholeheartedly with his interpretations. theChive caught up with the Russian fighter ahead of his lightweight interim championship title fight at UFC 209 this coming Saturday, as part of a sponsored media exercise prior to the most anticipated card of 2017 so far.

Nurmagomedov was given a number of plots of popular “chick-flicks” and asked how he felt about each of them. The opportunity to take a jaunt into the world of movie reviews seemed as equally bemusing to Khabib as it must to those who have watched the clip. This, however, is comedy gold.

You can watch the full clip above.

UFC 209 features Nurmagomedov’s fight against Tony Ferguson and is headlined by the welterweight rematch title fight featuring champion Tyron Woodley and contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

