Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Doctors Told Him he Almost Died After Botched Weight Cut

Khabib Nurmagomedov says things could’ve gone a lot worse as a result of his failed weight cut.

“The Eagle” was set to battle Tony Ferguson for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last month. The bout was going to be UFC 209’s co-main event. It didn’t take place as Nurmagomedov’s weight cut went awry and he couldn’t be cleared to compete.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Nurmagomedov revealed the weight cut almost killed him: