Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Failed UFC 209 Weight Cut Was His Fault

Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking the blame for his failed UFC 209 weight cut.

“The Eagle” was set to meet Tony Ferguson in an interim lightweight title bout last month. It wasn’t meant to be as Nurmagomedov went down thanks to a weight cut gone wrong. He was sent to a hospital and wasn’t cleared to compete.

In a recent interview with RT Sports, Nurmagomedov said he couldn’t possibly put the blame on his team and that he should’ve followed the correct steps to ensure a healthy cut: