Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Failed UFC 209 Weight Cut Was His Fault

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Image Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking the blame for his failed UFC 209 weight cut.

“The Eagle” was set to meet Tony Ferguson in an interim lightweight title bout last month. It wasn’t meant to be as Nurmagomedov went down thanks to a weight cut gone wrong. He was sent to a hospital and wasn’t cleared to compete.

In a recent interview with RT Sports, Nurmagomedov said he couldn’t possibly put the blame on his team and that he should’ve followed the correct steps to ensure a healthy cut:

“You know I don’t remember a lot of things, to be honest. Last night (before weigh-ins) and I know – I am going to a hospital, I feel bad. I know that a lot of fans are upset with me about this and I agree with this guys. Because this is one of the biggest fights in Russian MMA. for me, I can make history but I am going to the hospital you know. But sometimes this happens, sometimes you can die, you know. Everybody can die, everybody can (get) sick. Now I need a couple of months. Like two or three months. After three months I come for hard training and I want to fight in September. I think this is my fault, this is my fault. I know that (my) body don’t listen to me and I think, I know, this is my fault. How can I say that this is the coach’s fault or the diet guy’s fault? This is 100% my fault.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Fedor Bellator

Scott Coker on Bellator NYC: ‘This is The Best Pay-Per-View Card of 2017’

0
Scott Coker has high hopes for the Bellator NYC card. The event is set to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa on Potential David Haye Fight: ‘This is Picking up Momentum’

0
Jimi Manuwa's desire to fight David Haye isn't out of personal spite, just business. The "Poster Boy" sees the dollar signs in boxing vs. mixed...
Bas Rutten

Bas Rutten Says Germaine de Randamie Can Hang With Cris Cyborg Standing

0
While many may feel Cris Cyborg is invincible on the feet, Bas Rutten believes Germaine de Randamie has a chance in the stand-up. The Ultimate...
Michael McDonald

Michael McDonald on UFC Departure: ‘I Wasn’t Okay With Lack of Communication’

0
Michael McDonald has a new home and he wouldn't have it any other way. McDonald was once a ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight. "Mayday"...
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal on Demian Maia Fight: ‘It Doesn’t Make it Through The Third Round’

2
Jorge Masvidal doesn't plan on going the distance with Demian Maia. The two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweights will do battle on May 13 inside...