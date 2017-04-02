Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Failed UFC 209 Weight Cut Was His Fault

Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking the blame for his failed UFC 209 weight cut.
“The Eagle” was set to meet Tony Ferguson in an interim lightweight title bout last month. It wasn’t meant to be as Nurmagomedov went down thanks to a weight cut gone wrong. He was sent to a hospital and wasn’t cleared to compete.
In a recent interview with RT Sports, Nurmagomedov said he couldn’t possibly put the blame on his team and that he should’ve followed the correct steps to ensure a healthy cut:
“You know I don’t remember a lot of things, to be honest. Last night (before weigh-ins) and I know – I am going to a hospital, I feel bad. I know that a lot of fans are upset with me about this and I agree with this guys. Because this is one of the biggest fights in Russian MMA. for me, I can make history but I am going to the hospital you know. But sometimes this happens, sometimes you can die, you know. Everybody can die, everybody can (get) sick. Now I need a couple of months. Like two or three months. After three months I come for hard training and I want to fight in September. I think this is my fault, this is my fault. I know that (my) body don’t listen to me and I think, I know, this is my fault. How can I say that this is the coach’s fault or the diet guy’s fault? This is 100% my fault.”