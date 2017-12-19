Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He’s in Good Shape Going Into UFC 219

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists he won’t go through another weight cutting debacle.

On Dec. 30, Nurmagomedov is scheduled to take on Edson Barboza. The bout is set to be featured as the co-main event of UFC 219. The action takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While weight cuts have plagued “The Eagle” in the past, he says that will no longer be the case (via MMAFighting.com):

“I change(ed) a lot of things. My weight is perfect. My shape is good. I have three more hard days and I finish all my training camp and focus on making weight. We’ll see. I am not in bad shape. I’m very excited about it. I want to show this.”