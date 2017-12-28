Khabib Nurmagomedov Says McGregor Can be Humbled by Being Stripped of Title

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) can set an example by stripping Conor McGregor of the lightweight title.

This Saturday night (Dec. 30), Nurmagomedov will take on Edson Barboza inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Eagle” will be competing for the first time since Nov. 2016, the same card McGregor last fought inside the Octagon.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Nurmagomedov said it’s time for the “Notorious” one to be stripped of his gold:

“I think they have to take the belt from Conor and make him humble. And that’s it – everything gets finished. Next fight, next year, in March or April, I’m going to fight for the title. This is the plan.”