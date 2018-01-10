Khabib Nurmagomedov Teases Fight Announcement

There is big news on the way if Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest social media post reigns true.

For the first time since Nov. 2016, Nurmagomedov competed inside the Octagon. He took on Edson Barboza in the co-main event of UFC 219. “The Eagle” earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over Barboza. The win sent a clear message to the lightweight division.

In a recent Instagram post, Nurmagomedov teased that something is set to be announced shortly:

Speculation is bound to run wild. Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is waiting for his next adversary. A unification bout with Conor McGregor may be out of reach for now as “Notorious” is looking to be paid what he feels he’s worth. On the flip side, UFC president Dana White has expressed newfound interest in a match-up between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson.

