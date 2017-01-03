Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Tony Ferguson Needs to Shut up & Take This Fight’

Undefeated Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov has had a rough go when it comes to big opportunities. “The Eagle” sits at no. 1 in the 155-pound division, but he yet to compete for the title.

“The Eagle” was expected to face Donald Cerrone at UFC 178, but a knee injury forced Nurmagomedov off the card. The bout was rescheduled for UFC 187, but he pulled out again due to the same knee issues. The Russian Sambo ace was then set to meet Tony Ferguson at the end of 2015, but he injured himself yet again.

At that point, Nurmagomedov’s future looked bleak. Fortunately for him, he was able to return in 2016 and had a TKO win over Darrell Horcher and a submission victory over Michael Johnson.

Lately, “The Eagle” and Ferguson have traded barbs and pointed fingers as to why a new bout agreement between them hasn’t been signed. “El Cucuy” feels he has “outperformed” his current contract and wants equal pay to Nurmagomedov when they fight. “The Eagle” offered $200k out of his own pocket to make the fight happen.

Nurmagomedov spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to explain the current situation from his perspective:

“This is impossible [speaking about Ferguson wanting equal pay], (the) UFC never does this. Because I’m different, he’s different. He talks about (a) nine (fight) win streak, but I’m talking about (a) 24 (fight) win streak. Eight years (I’ve been) undefeated. Michael Johnson beat him, I beat Michael Johnson. He fought Rafael dos Anjos (in a) close fight. I dominated Rafael dos Anjos. When he fought with Danny Castillo, you guys can watch this fight, he lost for sure. Why does he want to make money like this? He needs to shut up and take this fight.”

Nurmagomedov said he’s frustrated because he believes fighters are ducking him. “The Eagle” feels lightweight champion Conor McGregor is one of those fighters.

“I’m tired about these games. (The) champion doesn’t want to take this fight. (The) number one contender doesn’t want to take this fight. (The) UFC talks about Jose Aldo taking this fight, this little guy. Jose Aldo wants to fight, but (is a) featherweight.”

Time will tell if Ferguson and the UFC can sort out the contract situation or if there are other plans in place.