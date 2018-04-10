Khabib Nurmagomedov Greeted By Fans in Makhachkala, Talks UFC Russia

After all the craziness was over, Khabib Nurmagomedov was the last man standing when UFC 223 concluded. After a long wait and seemingly endless hurdles, the Eagle finally has UFC gold wrapped around his waist.

Granted, Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor have each worn lightweight gold inside the last 16 months as well. For reasons only they can explain however, the MMA Gods seem content to keep the 3 lightweight champions away from each other.

While there are at least two people in the world who heavily dispute Khabib’s undisputed lightweight crown, he still received a hero’s welcome when he arrived home. Journailst, Arslan Dotsiev, documented the event:

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants Conor in Russia

The UFC is believed to have placed a preliminary hold on a venue in Moscow for September. A preliminary hold does not commit the company to renting the building but does put a loose hold on the date should they decide to. One can assume the UFC is looking for Khabib to fight on the promotion’s debut in the country.

Khabib wants to face Conor on that card.

“One hundred percent, if UFC come to Russia, and they make pay-per-show, I want to fight there. Why not?” Nurmagomedov said on WFAN’s Outside the Cage. “I have belt. If UFC ask me, ‘Hey, let’s go. You have to fight in September,’ because Ramadan is finished June 15. I have two weeks, June, July, August, and two weeks September. I have time, I have almost 100 days after Ramadan. Of course, I am going to take this.”

While Khabib has thrown out other names, such as Georges St. Pierre, the fight most have their eyes on is Khabib vs Conor.

“We have to finish these things, this beef—maybe chicken. Let’s talk about chicken,” Nurmagomedov continued. “He have to stop eat Burger Kings and come back here. Too much Burger Kings.”

“Now, UFC have only one champion, real, undisputed, and undefeated. Let’s go.”