Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Edson Barboza Booked For UFC 219 on Dec. 30

Somehow, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) lightweight division got even more interesting.

On Dec. 30, Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to action to take on Edson Barboza. The bout will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be part of the main card of UFC 219. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed the news with UFC officials:

Just confirmed this with UFC. Barboza/Nurmagomedov is official for Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. https://t.co/N9m10ftUqO — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 27, 2017

Nurmagomedov was set to compete for the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson back in March. That didn’t happen as “The Eagle” was forced to pull out due to an illness. Meanwhile, Barboza is on a three-fight winning streak. He knocked out Beneil Dariush in his last outing with a flying knee.

UFC 219 doesn’t have a main event as of this writing.