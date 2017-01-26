Khabib Nurmagomedov Warns Conor McGregor “I am the Mayweather of MMA”

Nurmagomedov’s latest warning means that Conor McGregor should probably take note.

There have been many times in which a particular UFC fighter has been compared with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, for reasons which are mostly found outside of the octagon. A love of flaunting wealth, brash self-confidence, peerless pay-per-view numbers in their sport (in addition to a ‘gift of the gab’ when it comes to self-promotion) sees McGregor as many observer’s closest comparison to “Money”.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is certainly similar to the 49-0 fighter in the sense that he has never tasted professional defeat. TMZ spoke with Nurmagomedov to discuss all things Tony Ferguson and UFC 209, while bringing up the topic of the reigning lightweight champion [Conor McGregor].

The Russian is certain that he will dispatch of Ferguson efficiently, which will be a mere stepping stone towards a showdown with McGregor:

“Conor has to be careful because I’m going to smash Tony Ferguson and after I’m going to smash Conor McGregor,” Nurmagomedov said. “I think after this one, people will begin to forget about this guy. But now, everybody talks about him, but it’s okay. For me, it’s okay.”

Nurmagomedov believes that he can attain legendary status in the UFC with two wins against the other two of the 155 pound division’s top 3 fighters. The Russian star made no secrets in what he will do to reach his goal:

“I don’t care about him, I only want to fight for the title. This is what I want. I don’t care about Conor or Floyd Mayweather. Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers, but I think I am the Floyd Mayweather of MMA. I am 24-0, I can be 26-0 — 10-0 in the UFC — undefeated and undisputed UFC lightweight champion. I want to become the greatest lightweight ever. This is what I want.”

Nurmagomedov will have the small matter of getting past Ferguson first, who is currently 9-0 in his last 9 fights. Should he beat ‘El Cucuy’, there will be no doubt that McGregor will have no choice but to take ‘The Eagle’ on headfirst for the title of the best lightweight on the planet.