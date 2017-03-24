Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov Scheduled For Open Workout in Moscow on April 1

By
Adam Haynes
-
0
Khabib Nurmagomedov Russia
Image Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves

Khabib Nurmagomedov will reportedly work out in front of a crowd of MMA fans in the Russian capital on April 1.

Following hospitalization from complications associated to weight-cutting prior to the cancelled UFC 209 interim lightweight title fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov will take part in an open workout session.

In news first reported by Russia’s Tass.ru, “The Eagle” will exhibit a work out as part of a promotion on behalf of the Eagles MMA team, which is a new gym bankrolled by Dagestani business tycoon Ziyavudin Magomedov.

“The coaching session with the Eagles team members will be held on 1 April in Moscow. It will be attended by kHabib Nurmagomedov,” an unnamed source allegedly told the news agency.

No official word has been heard from Khabib regarding future plans since the fighter’s failure to make weight earlier this month for the event in Las Vegas. Emerging reports have claimed that the unbeaten lightweight will have medical assessments in Germany before returning to training. As reported recently by MMA News, fans will likely have to wait for any return to the octagon for the Dagestani until after the summer at the earliest, given the Muslim holy month of Ramadan conflicting with Nurmagomedov’s training schedule.

Given the date of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s open workout session in Moscow falling on “April Fool’s” day, fans should not be labelled as cynical for holding their reservations of a public appearance just yet.

LATEST NEWS

Khabib Nurmagomedov Russia

Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov Scheduled For Open Workout in Moscow on April 1

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov will reportedly work out in front of a crowd of MMA fans in the Russian capital on April 1. Following hospitalization from complications...
video

Joe Rogan Brands Conor McGregor a ‘Freak Athlete With a Touch of Death’

0
Joe Rogan discussed the "puncher's chance" some have given Conor McGregor in the potential bout with ring legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. The UFC's color commentator...
video

UFC London: On The Fly – Brad Pickett Fight Night Video Bids Farewell to...

0
Brad Pickett had the honor of ending his MMA career in front of a home crowd at UFC Fight Night London on Saturday, March...
Mayweather McGregor

Chael Sonnen: “I Don’t Know How to Use Any Clearer Language, Conor and Floyd...

0
Chael Sonnen follows up from last week's statement claiming that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is a done deal. Sonnen took to twitter on...

Bellator 180 Poster Featuring Fedor, Sonnen, Silva and Mitrione, Released

0
Bellator 180: “Sonnen vs. Silva” sees the promotion follow in the footsteps of the UFC by staging their first event ever at Madison Square...