Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov Scheduled For Open Workout in Moscow on April 1

Khabib Nurmagomedov will reportedly work out in front of a crowd of MMA fans in the Russian capital on April 1.

Following hospitalization from complications associated to weight-cutting prior to the cancelled UFC 209 interim lightweight title fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov will take part in an open workout session.

In news first reported by Russia’s Tass.ru, “The Eagle” will exhibit a work out as part of a promotion on behalf of the Eagles MMA team, which is a new gym bankrolled by Dagestani business tycoon Ziyavudin Magomedov.

“The coaching session with the Eagles team members will be held on 1 April in Moscow. It will be attended by kHabib Nurmagomedov,” an unnamed source allegedly told the news agency.

No official word has been heard from Khabib regarding future plans since the fighter’s failure to make weight earlier this month for the event in Las Vegas. Emerging reports have claimed that the unbeaten lightweight will have medical assessments in Germany before returning to training. As reported recently by MMA News, fans will likely have to wait for any return to the octagon for the Dagestani until after the summer at the earliest, given the Muslim holy month of Ramadan conflicting with Nurmagomedov’s training schedule.

Given the date of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s open workout session in Moscow falling on “April Fool’s” day, fans should not be labelled as cynical for holding their reservations of a public appearance just yet.