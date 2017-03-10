Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager: ‘I Should Have Called The UFC Doctor’

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager is taking responsibility for how things were handled with “The Eagle’s” weight cutting mishap.

Nurmagomedov was set to compete against Tony Ferguson for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title at UFC 209. The bout never happened as Nurmagomedov fell ill due to weight cutting issues.

UFC President Dana White expressed his discontent with Nurmagomedov’s team for not contacting UFC doctors and instead going to a “random” hospital in Las Vegas. “The Eagle’s” manager Ali Abdel-Aziz recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” Abdel-Aziz admitted that he should have followed protocol and reach out to the proper doctors: