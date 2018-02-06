Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Makes Bold Declaration About Tony Ferguson’s Future

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager has made an interesting statement. Nurmagomedov is slated to take on interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 223.

As of this writing, there’s still no word yet on if this bout will be for the UFC’s official lightweight title or the interim title that Ferguson holds.

Ali Abdel-Aziz recently stated in an interview with Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour on MMA Fighting that he believes it will be a long night for Ferguson because his client will take care of business.

He also thinks that Ferguson will probably never fight again after this show.

“I feel sorry for Tony Ferguson, because on April 7, Tony Ferguson is probably never gonna fight again,” Abel-Aziz said. “I’m concerned for his well-being, I’m serious. I’m not just saying that to promote a fight.

I’m concerned for him. I’m hearing some reports — and I respect Eddie Bravo, he’s a legend — I’m hearing that he’d accept, he’d be more than happy for Khabib to take him down. And I’ll tell you something … he’s not gonna be a normal human being. He’ll be in trouble. Because if he accepts takedown from Khabib and he will take him down, he will disfigure his whole entire face.”

“It’s gonna be brutal, it’s gonna be ugly, it’s gonna be bloody,” Abdel-Aziz said. “Because Khabib was very nice to Barboza, he was very nice to Michael Johnson. But I’m telling you something. One thing that Khabib is not gonna do, he’s not gonna be nice to Tony Ferguson. My prediction: Tony Ferguson will probably need to take two years off or maybe not come back after this fight.”

UFC 223 is slated to take place on Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

“The stuff they’re working on — they send me the video every night — f*cking scary, man,” Abdel-Aziz said. “I’m concerned about Tony Ferguson, because I think Tony Ferguson is a nice guy.

“I’m concerned — again, one more time — I really mean it. I’m concerned with Tony Ferguson’s health. He will not be the same. He might not fight again.”

