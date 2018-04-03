Khabib Wants GSP Fight Before He Fights Conor

The 155lb division is in a fair bit of disarray right now, with Tony Ferguson pulling out due to injury 6 days before UFC 223 and Conor McGregor, the active lightweight champion having not competed in 500+ days now, it all seems to be a little confusing. Especially when you consider Nurmagomedov vs Holloway adds yet another title to the mix.

Khabib, however, isn’t phased by the chaos.

With the lightweight throne shrouded in uncertainty, Khabib is still looking toward the future and what bouts will benefit him the most. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour recently, the Daghestani native declared he’d like to square off against Georges St-Pierre.

Khabib stated “To be honest, I think maybe different. I think about Georges St-Pierre.” He continued “Because he talks about how he can make 155. He already middleweight and welterweight champion. Why not? Why not now for his legacy and my legacy. It’s very important. You know, like, if UFC makes this fight for me, not an easy fight. For him, not an easy fight.”

Khabib has been a force of nature in the cage since his debut with the promotion, despite some very bad fortune throughout his career to date.

Following a strong start, a pull-out against Donald Cerrone in 2014 led to numerous injuries and weight cutting issues right up until last year. Following his return after a year on the sidelines against Edson Barbosa last year, which “The Eagle” won with an incredibly dominant performance, he has re-established his claim to the top. Alongside his mercurial talent, he is somewhat of a character with his menacing and threatening trash talk which has seen his marketability increase.

The demand for a bout between McGregor and Nurmagomedov is a golden ticket for the UFC. The huge drawing power of both fighters will make it a certified record breaker. However, Khabib doesn’t care about who he fights, he just wants to fight.

Speaking of the potential bout with McGregor, Khabib said “It’s the most interesting fight in MMA and boxing right now,” he told Helwani “one hundred percent, the UFC is going to try and push me vs. Conor.”

Before any talks about future opponents can be discussed, Khabib must overcome current featherweight champion, Max Holloway, this weekend at UFC 223.