Khabib’s Manager to Ferguson: ‘You Have Six Days to Make Deal’

The first time Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were set to compete was back in Dec. 2015. Injuries suffered by both men over the past year have prevented them from going toe-to-toe. This time, the roadblock is different.

“El Cucuy” says he won’t fight Nurmagomedov unless he gets equal pay. “The Eagle” blasted Ferguson and said he just needs to, “shut up and take this fight.” Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz took to his Twitter account to give Ferguson an ultimatum. You can read what was said in the now deleted tweet:

“@TonyFergusonXT you have 6 days to make a deal with the UFC. If you don’t make a deal I’m going to find someone else to fight @danawhite.”

It appears that Abdelaziz meant to tweet this from Nurmagomedov’s Twitter account instead of his own. Regardless, featherweight champion Jose Aldo is willing and ready for an interim lightweight title bout with “The Eagle.” It’s a fight that was offered to the Russian Sambo ace, but he wanted to fight Ferguson.

If the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) doesn’t budge when it comes to contract talks, Ferguson may be missing out on a big opportunity and see either Aldo or Nurmagomedov move on to face Conor McGregor in a unification title bout.