Khalil Rountree Says he Was Surprised by Fan Support in Glasgow

Khalil Rountree was surprised to see some fans in Glasgow giving him his due on fight night.

Rountree took on Scotland’s own Paul Craig inside The SSE Hydro for UFC Fight Night 113. “The War Horse” earned a first-round knockout win. Speaking to the media after the fight, Rountree admitted he was taken aback by the crowd’s positive reception (via MMAJunkie.com):

“They were really supportive fans. I’ve had a lot of support from the Glasgow people, which was surprising for me. Most of them wanted me to knock out Paul Craig in the first round. So, Glasgow – there you go.”

He went on to say that the key to victory was keeping his emotions in check.

“I just remember guerrilla ground and pounding his face into the canvas. That was the highlight of my night. I did a really good job of not letting it affect me emotionally. I was just keeping my eye on the prize.”