Khalil Rountree Says he Was Surprised by Fan Support in Glasgow

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Khalil Rountree
Photo Credit: MMA Junkie

Khalil Rountree was surprised to see some fans in Glasgow giving him his due on fight night.

Rountree took on Scotland’s own Paul Craig inside The SSE Hydro for UFC Fight Night 113. “The War Horse” earned a first-round knockout win. Speaking to the media after the fight, Rountree admitted he was taken aback by the crowd’s positive reception (via MMAJunkie.com):

“They were really supportive fans. I’ve had a lot of support from the Glasgow people, which was surprising for me. Most of them wanted me to knock out Paul Craig in the first round. So, Glasgow – there you go.”

He went on to say that the key to victory was keeping his emotions in check.

“I just remember guerrilla ground and pounding his face into the canvas. That was the highlight of my night. I did a really good job of not letting it affect me emotionally. I was just keeping my eye on the prize.”

Latest MMA News

Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin: ‘I Actually Wouldn’t Mind Getting in & Having a Fight’

0
From the gridiron, to the desk, to the cage? Michael Irvin says it's something he'd like to do: “I train MMA, I want to do...
UFC Fight Night 113 Weigh-in Results Bonuses

UFC Fight Night 113 Attendance Revealed, Surpasses Numbers in Scotland Debut

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced an attendance of 10,589 for their recent event in Scotland. UFC Fight Night 113 took place inside The...
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Says he Was Surprised by Fan Support in Glasgow

0
Khalil Rountree was surprised to see some fans in Glasgow giving him his due on fight night. Rountree took on Scotland's own Paul Craig inside...
Douglas Lima

Douglas Lima: I’m Going to Show Rory MacDonald Why I’m The Champion

0
Douglas Lima isn't fond of Rory MacDonald's assessment of his successful title defense against Lorenz Larkin. Lima earned a unanimous decision over Larkin in the...
Sean O'Malley

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 2: Sean O’Malley Earns UFC Contract

0
Sean O'Malley was the star of the second event in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Last week, Kurt Holobaugh earned his Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Load more