Khalil Rountree Sleeps Paul Craig In The First Round

Next up on the main card is a light heavyweight match up between Khalil Rountree and Paul Craig. Here’s the play-by-play:

Round 1:

Rountree pushes the action early and is patiently picking his shots against the lengthier Craig, who is respecting his power. Neither man lands much of anything before a powerful left hand lands for Rountree against the cage on Craig. Rountree catches a kick from Craig and lands another big shot. A hard uppercut lands for Craig, who shoots in on a takedown but eats a body shot after it’s stuffed.

The fight ends at the last second as Rountree lands a huge uppercut through the guard that sleeps Craig. Rountree stands above Craig looking down on him as the crowd boos.

Official Result: Khalil Rountree def. Paul Craig via R1 KO (punches, 4:56)