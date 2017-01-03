Khalil Rountree vs. Daniel Jolly Official For UFC Fight Night Event in Houston

A light heavyweight battle has been announced for a UFC Fight Night event in Houston on Feb. 4. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 23 runner-up Khalil Rountree (4-2) will meet Daniel Jolly (5-1). The event takes place at the Toyota Center and will be headlined by the returning Chan Sung Jung going toe-to-toe with Dennis Bermudez.

Rountree is looking for his first professional win since Dec. 2015. He’s lost two straight bouts including the TUF 23 finale when he fell short against Andrew Sanchez. He was then submitted by Tyson Pedro at UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Brunson.

Jolly entered the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with a perfect 4-0 record. He was welcomed to the UFC by Misha Cirkunov in August 2015. “The Werewolf of Texas” was knocked out in the first round. Jolly’s bout against “The War Horse” will be his first in almost a year and a half.

Also featured on the UFC Fight Night event in Houston will be a strawweight match-up between undefeated prospect Alexa Grasso and veteran Felice Herrig. Lightweights Evan Dunham and Abel Trujillo will throw leather on the card as well. Ovince Saint Preux will look to bounce back from his knockout loss to Jimi Manuwa when he scraps with Jan Blachowicz.