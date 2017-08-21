“King Mo” Unwilling to Pay For Mayweather vs. McGregor ‘Mismatch’

Bellator’s Heavyweight contender “King” Mo Lawal does not believe that the upcoming bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is worth the pay-per-view price

Alternatively, Lawal will watch it via social media:

“Me, I’ll wait to watch it on Facebook,” Lawal recently told MMAjunkie Radio. “I’m not going to pay $100 to watch a guy make his pro debut versus a guy that’s 49-0, looking for his 50th win – a five-time world champion, a guy that’s a bronze medalist in the Olympics that should have won gold, a guy that’s been boxing his whole life, comes from a family of boxers. I’m not going to watch that mismatch.”

Lawal is finding it hard to envisage much of a chance for McGregor, who will be making his boxing debut against one of the greatest tacticians and minds boxing has ever seen:

“Eight-ounce gloves ain’t going to help Conor,” Lawal said. “It’s going to help Floyd unless Floyd hurts his hands in the first round, but I don’t see it happening, man. I’m glad Conor believes in himself. Anytime a man believes in himself, it’s hard to discount that person. He believes in himself, but so does Floyd, and Floyd’s been training real hard. [Mayweather] is going to go out there, walk Conor down behind his high guard, and just beat him up. It’s a mismatch. Just like when James Toney fought Randy Couture: mismatch. It is what it is.”

