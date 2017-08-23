‘King Mo’ Lawal, Stephan Bonnar, Lashley All Scheduled for Pro Wrestling PPV

By
Dana Becker
-

Former Strikeforce champion Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar and Bobby Lashley will all be included in the upcoming pay-per-view hosted by Global Forces Wrestling in November.

Lashley and Lawal will team up to face Bonnar and former NFL lineman Quinn “Moose” Ojinnaka on November 5 in a tag team match. The event airs live on pay-per-view.

Global Forces Wrestling (previously known as TNA) recently ran an angle that included several members of American Top Team including Dan Lambert, Colby Covington and Lashley.

Lashley, a former WWE superstar, has gone 5-0 competing at heavyweight and is 15-2 overall in his pro MMA career. Lawal previously worked with TNA and is a former amateur wrestling standout like Lashley.

The bout will mark Bonnar’s second pro wrestling appearance, as he faced Matt Riddle recently.

MMA Fighting first reported the news of the bout.

