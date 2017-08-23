‘King Mo’ Lawal, Stephan Bonnar, Lashley All Scheduled for Pro Wrestling PPV

Former Strikeforce champion Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar and Bobby Lashley will all be included in the upcoming pay-per-view hosted by Global Forces Wrestling in November.

Lashley and Lawal will team up to face Bonnar and former NFL lineman Quinn “Moose” Ojinnaka on November 5 in a tag team match. The event airs live on pay-per-view.

Global Forces Wrestling (previously known as TNA) recently ran an angle that included several members of American Top Team including Dan Lambert, Colby Covington and Lashley.

Lashley, a former WWE superstar, has gone 5-0 competing at heavyweight and is 15-2 overall in his pro MMA career. Lawal previously worked with TNA and is a former amateur wrestling standout like Lashley.

The bout will mark Bonnar’s second pro wrestling appearance, as he faced Matt Riddle recently.

MMA Fighting first reported the news of the bout.