‘King Mo’ on Quinton Jackson Fight: ‘I’m Going to Show The Gap Has Widened’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
King Mo Rampage
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Muhammad “King Mo” Lawal is out to prove he isn’t the same fighter he was when he first fought Quinton Jackson.

Lawal is set to battle “Rampage” one more time inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on March 31. The rematch will headline Bellator 175 and is going to be contested at heavyweight.

In their first encounter back in May 2014, Jackson took a unanimous decision victory. It was Jackson’s third fight inside the Bellator cage and “King Mo’s” seventh. Since that bout, “Rampage” has pushed his winning streak to five, while Lawal has gone 8-2.

While the first bout was at light heavyweight, the second bout is in the 265-pound division as previously mentioned. While Lawal is used to fighting at 205 pounds and even captured light heavyweight gold in Strikeforce, he simply wanted another crack at Jackson.

“King Mo” recently spoke with MMAJunkie.com and said he’s ready to showcase his improvements from the first bout:

“I wanted this fight, so I took it at heavyweight. I know he can’t make (light heavyweight); I could have easily declined. But I want this fight that bad. … I’m going to show that I’ve improved from the last fight, I’m going to show the gap has widened.”

