Muhammed Lawal Responds to Matt Mitrione’s Harsh Comments

It didn’t take long for Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal to respond to the latest comments made by Matt Mitrione.

These two fighters are known to speak their minds when speaking to the media to promote their fights. Lawal and Mitrione are slated to meet in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final as part of the main event of Bellator MMA’s next event, Bellator 199.

Earlier this week, Mitrione made some harsh comments about King Mo, which fired him up and led to him firing back in a recent interview with MMA Junkie to promote the upcoming fight.

“I’m not afraid of him. What’s there to be afraid of? What’s there to be afraid of? Tell me. He’s a right-handed fighter that fights as a southpaw. So that means he ain’t got shit with his f*cking left hand. He’s got a good, decent inside left leg kick. You know what I’m saying? But everything’s with his f*cking lead hand.



“What’s there to be afraid of? What? What? What’s there to be afraid of? He can’t sprawl to save his f*cking life. What’s there to be afraid of? He has two rounds in him. What’s there to be afraid of? Man, f*ck Matt Mitrione. He can kiss my motherf*cking ass.”

Bellator 199 is set to take place on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.



The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST. Paul Daley vs. Jon Fitch in a welterweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

What are your thoughts on Lawal’s comments about his next opponent? Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section below.