King Mo: I Don’t Think Ryan Bader Wants to Fight Anymore

Muhammed Lawal questions Ryan Bader’s desire to compete.

Lawal and Bader are set to clash on May 12 in the main event of Bellator 199. The action will take place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. This will be a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix match, where the winner will move on to the semi-finals.

Bader is the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion, but didn’t hesitate to sign up for the tournament. “King Mo” believes it’ll be the start of “Darth’s” downfall. Unlike Bader, Lawal has had experience in heavyweight bouts.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Lawal said he doesn’t believe Bader has the same fire anymore:

“I don’t think Bader wants to fight anymore. I don’t think he has a dog in him. I’ve got the dog in me. I love training, and I love fighting. I don’t think he likes to. I think he’s just doing it because it’s what’s in, and I heard he’s making some money and he’s got a nice family.”

The co-main event of Bellator 199 will feature a welterweight clash between Paul Daley and Jon Fitch. Heavyweights Cheick Kongo and Javy Ayala will also compete on the main card. Adam Piccolotti is set to clash with Carrington Banks and Aaron Pico looks to win his third straight bout against Lee Morrison.

The main card of Bellator 199 is set to air live on the Paramount Network. We’ll be posting a live stream of the preliminary bouts. A featured bout on the preliminary portion of the card is a welterweight clash between James Terry and Danasabe Mohammed. Middleweights Brandon Hester and Diego Herzog are also set to throw leather inside the Bellator cage on the prelims.

Stick with MMANews.com for coverage of Bellator 199. We’ll be providing results, highlights, and other post-fight tidbits.

How do you think “King Mo” vs. Ryan Bader ends?