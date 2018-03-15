Kowalkiewicz “I Do Not Like Joanna Jedrzejczyk”, Talks Potential Rematch And Retirement In 3-Years

UFC strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz didn’t hold back in a recent interview with Polish radio station Radio ZET regarding former opponent Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

“I Do Not Like Joanna Jedrzejczyk”

Kowalkiewicz has a long history with Jedrzejczykdating back to her first amateur fight in 2012 where she lost by submission to the former UFC champion. The pair squared off again in Nov. 2016 at UFC 205 when Jedrzejczyk was the 115-pound champion. The American Top Team standout once again took home the victory, this time by unanimous decision as Kowalkiewicz suffered her first-professional loss. Kowalkiewicz faces Felice Herrig at UFC 223 on Apr. 7, the same event where Jedrzejczyk will look to take back her title from champion Rose Namajunas. It’s no secret who the 32-year-old will be cheering for in the evenings co-main event.

“I like [Namajunas], I value her. Of course Joanna is my countrywoman but I do not like her privately. Kowalkiewicz told Radio Zet.

“Let’s not confuse two different things, I value her very much and respect her as an athlete.. But there were several situations in which Joanna asked about me – she insulted me and said bad things about me. Why should I pretend to be my friend if it is not?”

The Shark Top Team product made it known during the interview she wants a rematch with her 30-year-old foe in the UFC.

“I will tell you honestly that if I could choose, I would like to meet [Joanna] again in a cage because it is my unfulfilled [goal]. I could give more [in the rematch]. Like I said before.”

Retirement Looming In The Next Three Years

Kowalkiewicz also revealed in the interview that she has her sights set on retirement from the sport within the next three years. One of the ways she’s set herself up for life after competition is the creation of her gym “Shark Top Team.”

“Recently [the thought of retirement] came to me – what will happen if I stop fighting? I have a maximum of three years of professional career and I say to myself – God, what am I going to do? I will not find myself in my life. So I think I would like to stay in MMA because I can not imagine my life without MMA and without training.”

Kowalkiewicz (11-2) looks for back-to-back wins for the first time since July 2016 when she faces Herrig at UFC 223. The Polish standout has a a split decision win over current champion Namajunas and is snapped her two-fight skid back in October when she defeated Jodie Esquibel at UFC Fight Night 118.

Who do you think would win in a potential Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematch? Comment below and tell us what you think!