World Champion Lightweight Knockout King Justin Gaethje Now Free Agent

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

The majorly impressive champion Justin Gaethje has alerted the UFC and Bellator that he is now a free agent, following contract expiry with WSOF.

If fans thought the UFC lightweight division couldn’t get any more competitive, they could soon be in for a treat…

Fighters such as Eddie Alvarez and Gilbert Melendez signed for the premier MMA promotion as champions from other outfits. WSOF lightweight champion Justin Gaethje could be set to follow that trend with news that Gaethje’s contract has effectively run its course, which means that the unbeaten knockout specialist could push for a contract from Dana White and co.

Gaethje is a 28-year-old who is running at 17-0 in his professional career which includes an impressive 15 finishes (14 knockouts and one submission). While well known to hardcore MMA fans as a seriously talented fighter, his mass appeal would be greatly boosted with an entry into either two of the largest MMA promotions on the planet.

Dana White and Scott Coker are both expected to approach the fighter, who will no doubt be ready and willing to test himself at the highest level.

