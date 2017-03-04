Kobe Wall Plans to ‘Feed Off Zach Cook’s Mistakes & Holes’ at Valor Fights 41

Kobe Wall is preparing for his Valor Fights debut.

After tearing through the amateur ranks, Wall competed in his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout against Roy Smith back in July 2016. Wall won the fight in just 58 seconds. He is now 3-0 as a professional.

He’ll look to improve his record to 4-0 when he meets Zach Cook inside the Evolution Sports Gym in Elizabethton, Tennessee for Valor Fights 41. The event takes place on March 18.

Wall spoke to MMANews.com and gave his assessment of Cook:

“Zach’s a pretty tough guy. He’s had 15 or 16 amateur fights in MMA. He was 9-6 as an amateur he’s 3-3 as a pro. (He’s) a little tougher competition. He’s gonna come in, he’s gonna wanna bang. We’re aware of that. His three losses have come by way of submission loss. The majority of my wins as a professional have come by submission wins. So I would have to believe that’s something they’re looking into. I would if I were on the other end of that stick. I would highly doubt he’s gonna try to take me down. If he does, it’s gonna be just like the last time.”

Whether the fight remains standing or goes to the ground, Wall is confident in his abilities to thrive in any situation. Despite having all of his professional wins end in a submission, Wall said he wants to showcase his striking.

“You really never know. I like to play off what the guy gives me. I will feed off of his mistakes and his holes. So if he wants to stand and bang he’s probably gonna go to sleep. If he wants to try to take it to the ground, they’ll be a real issue there. I think my jiu-jitsu and my wrestling is far above his. I’m not sure what he’s belted in, but I’m a four-stripe purple belt so I kind of got it together on the ground. If he takes it there, it won’t last long. I’ll probably rather stand and bang. I like getting dirty and if he wants to make it a dirty fight I’m ready to get down.”

Listen to our full interview with Wall below: