KOP 54’s Cody Stamann: ‘Bill Kamery is a Good Fight For me’ (Exclusive)

Cody Stamann is approaching his 14th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

On March 17 inside the Deltaplex Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, “Spartan” will go one-on-one with Bill Kamery. The two will compete in a bantamweight bout as part of the KOP 54 event.

Stamann recently took the time to speak with MMANews.com. He revealed that studying tape is no longer a critical part of his fight preparation:

“I used to study my opponent a lot, but now I mainly just study their record and kind of see how they win, how they lost. I do watch film on them, but I maybe only watch them a couple of times. Now I kind of more or less focus on myself and just worry about being the best fighter I can be. And not necessarily focusing so much on what I think they’re going to do. Just sharpening the tools that I have that way when I get in there, I’m the best fighter I can be. Really what you think the guy is gonna do in the cage, there’s a good chance it’s not going to play out that way.”

Since Stamann is into statistics nowadays, he is well aware that Kamery has 10 submission wins in his professional MMA career. Most of those submissions occurred thanks to a choke. Stamann doesn’t believe he’ll put himself in unfavorable positions during the bout.

“On his feet I think he’s pretty bread and butter. As far as on the ground, he’s got really good chokes. He’s finished a lot of fights via choke, but that’s something I’m prepared for. I think my grappling is a lot better than his. The only way he can beat me is if he catches me in something and I’m not gonna put myself in a situation where he can do that. It’s a good fight for me.”

You can listen to our full interview with the “Spartan” below: