Back at The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale in 2016, Dooho Choi earned his second consecutive bonus when he finished off Thiago Tavares.

Choi, nicknamed “The Korean Superboy,” knocked Choi out in the opening round, flashing the incredible potential that has led him to a main event next Saturday night.

Up next for Choi will be a five-round battle with veteran Jeremy Stephens at UFC Fight Night: St. Louis from the Scottrade Center live on FOX Sports 1.