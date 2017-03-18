Boxing Superstar Sergey Kovalev Confronts Conor McGregor in Heated Discussion

Conor McGregor appeared to get on the wrong side of boxing’s former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev on Friday night.

Not a good move. “The Krusher”, who is one of the hardest hitters on the planet, engaged in what seemed to be a heated exchange with the UFC lightweight champion of the world on Friday night at Madison Square Garden (MSG), New York. McGregor was in town to walk friend and compatriot Michael Conlan to the ring in his first professional fight, and the Top Rank boxer won in style via a third round TKO.

McGregor was in town to walk friend and compatriot Michael Conlan to the ring in his first professional fight, and the Top Rank boxer won in style via a third round TKO. Kovalev’s presence in New York is to support friend Gennady “GGG” Golovkin prior to his middleweight title unification fight against Daniel Jacobs on Saturday night, but had dropped into the St Patrick’s Day even to check out the bouts on show.

ESPN’s Arash Markazi captured both men conversing on an unknown subject matter, with Kovalev strenuously addressing his point. McGregor nodded and took the dangerous Russian’s words on board, before eventually grabbing a hold of Kovalev’s shoulder which indicated less danger given boxing’s #3 pound-for-pound’s comfort with the Irishman’s physical presence.

With news of the potential super fight between Conor McGregor and boxing’s Floyd Mayweather Jr. gathering further momentum this week, many will speculate that the conversation between the pair may have had something to do with that. Could Kovalev have been giving McGregor tactical tips for a fight against “Money” or passing a message from Russian UFC fighter and #1 title contender Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov? Probably not, but it does make for entertaining though nonetheless.

Conor McGregor’s latest announcement on the Mayweather Jr. bout would suggest that he is confident in causing an upset on his own terms.