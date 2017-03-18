Boxing Superstar Sergey Kovalev and Conor McGregor Exchange Words in New York

Conor McGregor and Sergey Kovalev took time out from watching the boxing at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

“The Krusher”, who is one of the hardest hitters on the planet, engaged in what appeared to be a heated conversation with the UFC lightweight champion of the world on Friday night at Madison Square Garden (MSG), New York. McGregor was in town to walk friend and compatriot Michael Conlan to the ring in his first professional fight, and the Top Rank boxer won in style via a third round TKO. Kovalev later uploaded a photo with McGregor on social media, indicating that their words were friendly in nature.

Kovalev's presence in New York is to support friend Gennady "GGG" Golovkin prior to his middleweight title unification fight against Daniel Jacobs on Saturday night, but had dropped into the St Patrick's Day even to check out the bouts on show.

ESPN’s Arash Markazi captured both men conversing on an unknown subject matter, with Kovalev strenuously addressing his point. McGregor nodded and took the dangerous Russian’s words on board, before eventually grabbing a hold of Kovalev’s shoulder which indicated a friendly nature to their conversation.

With news of the potential super fight between Conor McGregor and boxing’s Floyd Mayweather Jr. gathering further momentum this week, many will speculate that the conversation between the pair may have had something to do with that. Could Kovalev have been giving McGregor tactical tips for a fight against “Money” or passing a message from Russian UFC fighter and #1 title contender Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov? Probably not, but it does make for entertaining though nonetheless.

Conor McGregor’s latest announcement on the Mayweather Jr. bout would suggest that he is confident in causing an upset on his own terms.