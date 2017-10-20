Kristina Williams Decimates Heather Hardy in Pro MMA Debut

Heather Hardy didn’t stand a chance against Kristina Williams.

Williams had no problem striking with Hardy early. She used her kicks to keep her opponent at bay. She landed some body kicks and head kicks. Hardy landed some punches, but ate heavy elbows over the top. Blood poured from the nose of Hardy near the end of the round.

The second round began and Hardy had no answer for Williams’ stand-up. Williams landed a head kick flush on the face of Hardy, who’s nose looked mangled and bloody. Referee Todd Anderson called time and the doctor stopped the fight immediately.

Final Result: Kristina Williams def. Heather Hardy via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – R2, 2:00