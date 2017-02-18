Nikita Krylov Reportedly Rejected UFC Deal, Voluntarily Exits Promotion

Adam Haynes
Reports appear to suggest that Ukrainian light-heavyweight Nikita Krylov was not satisfied with terms of deal offered by UFC

As previously reported by MMA News, Nikita Krylov is no longer with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). According to emerging reports from MMA journalist Karim Zidan however, it appears Krylov was not happy with the terms offered by UFC officials and has made the decision to progress his career elsewhere:

Krylov’s first bout with the UFC was a TKO loss against Soa Palelei in Aug. 2013. Despite debuting at heavyweight, Krylov is best known for his days at light-heavyweight. With what is often referred to as a division lacking talent, in comparison to other divisions in the UFC, the lightweight ranks will be lighter again with Krylov’s departure.

Nikita Krylov Reportedly Rejected UFC Deal, Voluntarily Exits Promotion

