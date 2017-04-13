Krzysztof Jotko Believes ‘Difficult’ Move to Florida Will be Worth it

Krzysztof Jotko has Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on his mind and he feels a move to Florida will help him reach his goal.
Jotko is set to do battle against former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) middleweight and light heavyweight champion David Branch. The two will go one-on-one inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout will be part of UFC 211 on May 13.
For Jotko, the time to move to Florida to train at American Top Team full time is now. While Jotko admits the move won’t be easy, he believes it’s key to succeed on his journey (via Bloody Elbow):
“Before my fight with Tamdan McCrory, I came here for my training camp, and exactly this place I believed in myself, I believed I can be champ some day. I think if I’m not coming here, I [wouldn’t be] No. 10 like now. Definitely after this fight, I’m moving to Florida. I will be training in Florida and training before my training camp, and of course, also my training camp will be here. Of course it’s a difficult decision, but if I want to be champ, I need to train with the best level. My decision is to live here, and then when I have a belt, I will come back to Poland.”