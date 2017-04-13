Krzysztof Jotko Believes ‘Difficult’ Move to Florida Will be Worth it

Krzysztof Jotko has Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on his mind and he feels a move to Florida will help him reach his goal.

Jotko is set to do battle against former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) middleweight and light heavyweight champion David Branch. The two will go one-on-one inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout will be part of UFC 211 on May 13.

For Jotko, the time to move to Florida to train at American Top Team full time is now. While Jotko admits the move won’t be easy, he believes it’s key to succeed on his journey (via Bloody Elbow):