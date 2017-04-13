Krzysztof Jotko Believes ‘Difficult’ Move to Florida Will be Worth it

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Krzysztof Jotko
Image Credit: Getty Images/UFC

Krzysztof Jotko has Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on his mind and he feels a move to Florida will help him reach his goal.

Jotko is set to do battle against former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) middleweight and light heavyweight champion David Branch. The two will go one-on-one inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout will be part of UFC 211 on May 13.

For Jotko, the time to move to Florida to train at American Top Team full time is now. While Jotko admits the move won’t be easy, he believes it’s key to succeed on his journey (via Bloody Elbow):

“Before my fight with Tamdan McCrory, I came here for my training camp, and exactly this place I believed in myself, I believed I can be champ some day. I think if I’m not coming here, I [wouldn’t be] No. 10 like now. Definitely after this fight, I’m moving to Florida. I will be training in Florida and training before my training camp, and of course, also my training camp will be here. Of course it’s a difficult decision, but if I want to be champ, I need to train with the best level. My decision is to live here, and then when I have a belt, I will come back to Poland.”

LATEST NEWS

Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao Set For UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro

0
Marlon Moraes is making his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). After vacating his World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight championship, many fans and...
Krzysztof Jotko

Krzysztof Jotko Believes ‘Difficult’ Move to Florida Will be Worth it

0
Krzysztof Jotko has Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on his mind and he feels a move to Florida will help him reach his goal. Jotko...
video

UFC on FOX 24: Highlights From Open Workouts in Kansas City

0
The fighters of UFC on FOX 24 took over the Power and Light District in Kansas City Thursday, holding open workouts. UFC flyweight champion Demetrious...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling on Fight With Augusto Mendes: ‘I Can’t Afford a Third Loss Here’

0
Aljamain Sterling realizes that another loss could put him in a tough spot. This Saturday night (April 15), Sterling will look to avoid his third...
Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza on Conor McGregor: ‘I Really Don’t Care About Him’

0
Edson Barboza doesn't appear to be too concerned with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor. Barboza currently sits at the the fifth...