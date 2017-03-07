KSW Breaks UFC Attendance Record in Europe with KSW 39: Colosseum

The European MMA scene is heating up, and Poland’s KSW promotion has done the unthinkable: with KSW 39, it has broken the UFC’s attendance record for the continent. Speaking to the UK’s Metro, KSW CEO and co-founder Martin Lewansowski stated that the May 27 event had now surpassed the 30,000 ticket mark.
Said Lewansowski
No one else in the history of European MMA has sold more tickets to MMA fights.
‘As of right now I can declare that during the show on May 27 in Warsaw at the National PGE Arena, we will all witness an event that will not only create history, but one that will forever live in the memory of MMA fans worldwide.
It’s quite the coup, given that the UFC happens to have polish strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk, among other notable European fighters. With KSW 39, the promotion (founded back in 2004) surpasses the 30,000 spectators the UFC had attend UFC on Fox 14 in Stockholm, Sweden back in January 2015. That card featured Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Johnson, and also set the European Gate record with a total gate of $3.1 million dollars.
The KSW 39 card, taking place at The PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland, now features the following lineup:
Borys Mankowski vs. Mamed Khalidov – 181lbs catchweight
Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Tyberiusz Kowalczyk
Marcin Rozalski vs. F. Rodrigues Jr. – heavyweight title
Tomasz Narkun vs. Marcin Wojcik – light heavyweight title
Marcin Wrzosek vs. K. Koike Erbst – featherweight title
Ariane Lipski vs. Diana Belbita – flyweight title
Mateusz Gamrot vs. TBA – lightweight title
Pawel Rak vs. Robert Burneika
Karol Bedorf vs. Michal Kita