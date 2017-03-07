KSW Breaks UFC Attendance Record in Europe with KSW 39: Colosseum

The European MMA scene is heating up, and Poland’s KSW promotion has done the unthinkable: with KSW 39, it has broken the UFC’s attendance record for the continent. Speaking to the UK’s Metro, KSW CEO and co-founder Martin Lewansowski stated that the May 27 event had now surpassed the 30,000 ticket mark.

Said Lewansowski

No one else in the history of European MMA has sold more tickets to MMA fights. ‘As of right now I can declare that during the show on May 27 in Warsaw at the National PGE Arena, we will all witness an event that will not only create history, but one that will forever live in the memory of MMA fans worldwide.