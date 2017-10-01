Kyle Noke, 12-Fight UFC Veteran, Begins Road Back from Retirement

Kyle Noke wants to compete again.

Noke, a 37-year-old who announced his retirement from MMA last November after a decision loss to Omari Akhmedov at UFC Fight Night 101, has decided to fight once more.

After 12 Octagon appearances, Noke was left with a 6-6 mark. Overall, he is 22-10-1, but has not won a fight since 2015 when he finished Peter Sobotta.

“My last few fights I lost that fire,” Noke posted on Instagram. “I was just in there because I didn’t know anything else.

“Now that I’ve had time to rest and heal, time away from the grueling training sessions and constant grind, I miss it now more than ever.

“I will fight again. I have that fire again.”

With three consecutive losses on his resume, it’s likely Noke makes his return outside of the UFC.