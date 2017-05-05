Kyle Stewart Finishes Ty Freeman in First Round Via Submission at LFA 11

Ty Freeman (9-6) couldn’t find a way to overcome Kyle Stewart (8-0).

As part of the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 11 main card, welterweights Freeman and Stewart did battle. Stewart walked away with a submission victory..

Freeman immediately pushed forward and pressed Stewart against the fence. Stewart went for an uppercut on the break. Freeman shot in, but ate a series of elbows. Stewart flipped his opponent over and wound up in full mount. He let go of an arm triangle and rained down punches. He transitioned to a side headlock and forced the submission.

Final Result: Kyle Stewart def. Ty Freeman via Submission (Side Headlock) – R1, 2:25