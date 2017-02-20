Kyoji Horiguchi Makes Rizin Debut on April 16 Against Yuki Motoya

Kyoji Horiguchi’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) run has come to an end.

Despite the fact that “The Supernova” is on a three-fight winning streak, he has decided not to re-sign with the UFC. Flo Combat reported that Horiguchi had received an offer from the world leader in mixed martial arts (MMA) that he felt was “unacceptable.”

Sources close to MMAFighting.com have confirmed Horiguchi has signed with Rizin. He is set to compete on the April 16 card against Yuki Motoya. The event is expected to take place in Yokohama, Japan.

Horiguchi was 7-1 inside the Octagon. His only loss under the UFC banner was against reigning UFC flyweight title holder Demetrious Johnson. Horiguchi was last seen in action back in Nov. 2016. He defeated former title challenger Ali Bagautinov. The 125-pounder held the fourth spot in the UFC flyweight rankings before being removed.

Motoya is the former Deep flyweight champion. He vacated the title last year. The 27-year-old has gone 10-0, 1 NC in his last 11 outings. He hasn’t suffered a loss since Aug. 2013 in a bout against Tatsumitsu Wada. He has competed for Rizin twice. His first go-round was a no contest against Felipe Efrain. He secured a split decision over Allan Nascimento in his second fight under the promotion.